Rayford Lee Starling
Rayford Lee Starling

Rayford Lee Starling, a resident of Shorterville, died Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020, in Noland Hospital Dothan. He was 83.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020, in the Old Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Matthew Quincey and Reverend Ron Hendrickson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 PM Friday in the sanctuary of the church. Social distancing and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.


Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Old Zion Baptist Church Sanctuary
SEP
18
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Old Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
(334) 585-5261
