Reverend Raymond HoltReverend Raymond Holt of Dothan went to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the age of 96.Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Berean Baptist Church with Mr. Jimmy Sims and Mr. Doug Barber officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 AM Wednesday, one hour prior to the service.Reverend Holt was born June 20, 1924, in Samson, AL, to the late John Holt and Ethel McIntosh Holt. Reverend Holt graduated from the Baptist Bible College in Springfield, MO, the class of 1954-55. After graduation, Reverend Holt and his family moved to Geneva, AL, and felt God's call to Dothan in 1959, where he began his ministry on Blackshear Street. After moving from there, he built Berean Baptist Church from the ground up and has served there for 61 years. He spent his life serving the Lord and that was evident by the way he lived. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.He is preceded in death by his wife Annie Ruth Holt, parents, daughter Linda Raye McCleary, and sons-in-law John Hanke and Steve Brannon.Survivors include two daughters Marcia Hanke of Dothan; Karrie Falla (Greg) of Tallahassee, FL, four grandchildren Cammie Riley (Scott) of Kinsey, Nikki St. Pierre (Kevin) of Dothan, Bill Mandeville of Georgia, Jessica Beck of Tallahassee, FL, two great-grandchildren Callie Rayne Riley, Camden Holt St. Pierre, sister Rebecca Williams of Winter Garden, FL, and several nieces and nephews.A special thank you to Dayspring Hospice for their care and support and to Dr. Crockett, his life-long family physician.