Ruth Dovre
Ruth Dovre

Ruth Dovre arrived in this world a spirited, strong-willed person on August 17, 1935 and left it the same way on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 85.

Mrs. Dovre was born in Pansey, Alabama. She was one of eight children to the late Walter and Effie Chesnut. She was married to a gentle Howard Dovre for many years. She enjoyed gardening, antiquing in her earlier years and "spirited" conversations. She was the owner of Headland Antiques and Collectibles for years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Dovre; her sisters, Edna Moore, Joyce Hasty, Vivian Bingham and Maggie Hatfield; her brothers, James Chesnut, Dewey Chesnut, and Roswell "Buddy" Chesnut.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa McGriff and her son, Keith Dovre (Terri) all of Dothan; her grandchildren, William Dovre of San Antonio, TX, Garrett Dovre and Keely McGriff, both of Dothan.

Graveside services will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery at 11 AM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ridgecrest Baptist Church Disaster Relief Ministry, 1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL 36301 or Alzheimers Resource Center, P. O. Box 1170, Dothan, AL 36302.

www.wardwilson.com


Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 22, 2020.
