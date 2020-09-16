1/
Sara Jeanelle Bruner Laduew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Sara Jeanelle Bruner Laduew

Mrs. Sara Jeanelle Bruner Laduew, a resident of Ozark, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Ozark Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was 75 years old.

Funeral services for Mrs. Laduew will be 1:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Justin Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Hawridge Cemetery at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Ozark, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Thursday from 12:00 Noon until service time.

Mrs. Laduew was born May 24, 1945 in Ozark, Alabama to the late Leo Windoll Bruner and Annie Lee Trimm Bruner. She was an avid reader and was very interested in her genealogy. She enjoyed pottery and gardening. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Kara Michelle Laduew.

Survivors include her husband, James Freeman Laduew of Ozark, Alabama; two daughters, Lavell Watson and Pam Perez of both of Pensacola, Florida; two sons, Michael Laduew of Ozark and Ronald Wheat (Jessica) of Panama City, Florida.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave
Ozark, AL 36360
334-774-5348
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved