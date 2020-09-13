Tammy Lynn Wallace
Tammy Lynn Wallace of Dothan passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was 49.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at The Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Dothan, AL with the Reverend Peter Wong officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm Tuesday at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Tammy was born November 29, 1970 in Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her father, James Albert Shamburger; mother-in-law, Virginia Rea Wallace; and brothers-in-law, Kenny Wallace and Larry Rea Wallace.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Wayne Wallace; daughter, Allison Marissa Ivey (Michael Walters) of Dothan, AL; mother, Judith Ann Flynn Shamburger of Florida; sister, Rebecca Ann Lockheart (Randy) of Texas; father-in-law, Kenneth Wayne Wallace; grandson, Chance Wayne Walters; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, is in charge of arrangements.
To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
.