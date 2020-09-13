1/1
Tammy Lynn Wallace
1970 - 2020
Tammy Lynn Wallace

Tammy Lynn Wallace of Dothan passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was 49.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at The Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Dothan, AL with the Reverend Peter Wong officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm Tuesday at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Tammy was born November 29, 1970 in Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her father, James Albert Shamburger; mother-in-law, Virginia Rea Wallace; and brothers-in-law, Kenny Wallace and Larry Rea Wallace.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Wayne Wallace; daughter, Allison Marissa Ivey (Michael Walters) of Dothan, AL; mother, Judith Ann Flynn Shamburger of Florida; sister, Rebecca Ann Lockheart (Randy) of Texas; father-in-law, Kenneth Wayne Wallace; grandson, Chance Wayne Walters; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, is in charge of arrangements.

To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.


Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise
SEP
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity
SEP
15
Burial
02:00 PM
Meadowlawn Cemetery
