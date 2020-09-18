1/1
William Calvin (Bill) Parrish
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) Calvin Parrish

William (Bill) Calvin Parrish was born the fourth child of Luther Bundy Parrish and Eva Ruth Teal on July 23, 1929 in Dale County Alabama. He died peacefully in his sleep at age 91 attended by his family at Flowers Hospital in Dothan Alabama September 15, 2020.

Bill had a "Mark Twain" existence in his childhood exploring farm land, creeks and small towns with friends and close family. Bill met and married his high school sweetheart Myra Nell McAllister in Slocomb, Alabama who became his wife of 59 years prior to her passing in 2008. Bill started his married life working in a hosiery factory in Dothan until he was drafted in 1951. William was sent to Berlin after WW2 as a corporal protecting US interests after WW2.

Upon returning from the Army, William took advantage of the financial opportunity afforded him as a veteran to attend Auburn University and attain a Bachelor's of Science degree in Engineering. William moved his young wife (Nell) to Orlando, Florida after graduating with honors in 1958 to work for Martin Marietta (a rapidly growing Aerospace company).

Raising his family in "pre-Disney" Orlando, Bill was a valued participant in Church and Community building activities. He designed, promoted and helped build public parks and baseball fields. He served as a Deacon and Founder of the First Baptist Church. Bill and Nell raised three children during these years: Michael (wife Barbara) Parrish, Stephen (wife Courtnie) Parrish, and Susan Parrish. The family enjoyed an ideal family life where doors were unlocked, friends and family were in the pool and yard, and nights were spent on garage projects, driveway basketball or cars at night. Bill was an accomplished airplane owner/pilot, water skier and enjoyed family outings to the ocean and local lakes.

As an engineer, Bill distinguished himself on key design efforts on multiple defense department initiatives including the Patriot missile used to shoot down incoming scud missiles in the Desert Storm Conflict. William retired as a Director responsible for Martin Marietta companies in Bern, Switzerland. He was always most proud of the friends he worked with and their joint accomplishments as a design and program engineer. During this time William earned a MS in Physics at Rollins and continued to teach physics there at night.

After retiring from Lockheed Martin at 62, William continued to work with his son Stephen helping him develop several businesses he enjoyed for years to come including the Crown (Clermont, FL) and the Lake Minneola Inn and Tiki Bar (Minneola, Fl). He moved from Orlando to live in the Clermont area in retirement. In his later years he lived with his son Stephen near Slocomb Alabama in addition to living in Clermont, Florida. Bill loved traveling with his family and spending time in Steve's businesses during retirement. He made friends everywhere he went and was celebrated when he entered the premises. Bill was extremely thankful for being able to return to friends, family and the locale of Alabama and to have the daily care and attention of Steve's wife Courtnie in his later years.

William and Nell loved all their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and made a point of spending time with them and working to make their lives better. Bill's grandchildren include: Todd Parrish, Chelsea Parrish, Michael Parrish, Jonathon Vogini, Madison Parrish, and Steven Dint. Great Grandchildren include: Alannah Parrish, Emily Chana, and Liam Chana.

www.sorrellsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dothan Eagle on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway
Slocomb, AL 36375
(334) 886-7777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved