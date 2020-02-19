Home

Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Allen Roy Miller

Allen Roy Miller Obituary
Allen Roy Miller, of Hartly, DE, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. He is survived by his former wife, Linda Miller, of Dover, DE, along with their three sons and their wives, Robert & Naomi Miller, of Dover, DE, Martin & Lori Miller, of Dover DE, Ben & Juanita Miller, of Gladys, VA. 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Ida Mae Yoder, of Kentucky and Sarah Byler, of Kentucky and one brother Ervin, of New York.

Allen was a member of the Boilermakers Union since 1969. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, hunting and gardening. He could fix/repair anything he set his mind to do.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy & Barbara Miller, a brother Daniel Miller, and a granddaughter Melanie Miller.

Viewing Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Central Mennonite Church, 220 W. Denneys Road, Dover, DE 19904. Funeral Service Monday, February 24 at the church at 11 am.
Published in Dover Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 28, 2020
