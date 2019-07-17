|
|
Allyson Sue Bullard Sullivan passed away in Ft Walton Beach, Florida on June 23, 2018 at the age of 57. She was surrounded by family and loved ones. She graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in 1980 and Wilmington College in 1998 with a bachelors degree in education. She continued her studies and completed 16 semester hours toward a masters degree in education. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Sullivan, her three children, Brandi Thompson, Sara Sullivan and Rebecca Sullivan, her five grandchildren; Christian, Aubrey, Seneca and Blaise; and her four sisters, Debbie Swanson, Kathi Pope, Marla Bullard and Suzanne Hansen. There will be a memorial service/celebration of life for her at the Dover American Legion Sunday, July 23, 2019. Please, if you know her, come help us celebrate.
Published in Dover Post from July 17 to July 26, 2019