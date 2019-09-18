|
|
Angela Ruth Penfield, age 56, of D'lberville, Mississippi, passed away after an illness of short duration on Friday, July 26, 2019 with family and a longtime friend at her bedside.
Angela was born in 1963 in Blytheville, Arkansas, joining her military family of Capt. Richard A. Penfield, USAF Nurse Corps, and Nancy L. Penfield, obstetrical nurse, and her older siblings Leigh, Ellen, Jeffrey, Laurie and later born younger brother David.
Angela was educated in schools at Clark AFB, Philippines; Dover, Delaware; Wichita, Kansas and Gulfport, Mississippi. She graduated from Harrison Central High School and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport and from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas with a degree in accounting. Angela was a licensed CPA and worked in accounting throughout her career.
Angela is survived by her mother Nancy Penfield, Dover; sister Leigh Penfield (Richard Chomitz), Crofton, Maryland; sister Ellen McDowell (Tom Bubacz), Dover; brother Jeffrey Penfield (Cynthia), Blue Springs, Missouri, brother David Penfield (Susan), Huntsville, Alabama, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, an uncle, cousins and her friend, Wayne Warner.
Family members who have predeceased Angela include her father, Lt. Col. Richard Penfield, USAF (Ret), her sister Laurie Little and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Donations may be made in Angela's memory to Gulfport Memorial Hospital in support of its ICU services.
Funeral is scheduled for Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Catholic Church, South State Street, Dover.
Published in Dover Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 27, 2019