Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Cemetery
Millsboro, DE
Anne Palat Perry


1932 - 2019
Anne Palat Perry Obituary
Anne Palat Perry, of Dover, passed away at home Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was 87. 

She was born February 4, 1932, to Nicholas Palat and Dorothy Jones Palat in Asheville, N.C.

Mrs. Perry and her family moved to the Charlotte area when she was eight. They moved around a bit, and eventually moved down the street from and met her future husband Howard, when she was 17. They were married in 1952. She then followed her husband while he served in the U.S. Air Force and then Air National Guard and spent 25 years in the Hershey, Pa., area. In 2002 the two moved to Dover to be close to their children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Perry was a member of the Manor Presbyterian Church in New Castle. She loved the beach and reading books, specifically fiction and mystery novels.

She is survived by her children, Catherine Hoover of Dover, and David Perry of Casa Grande, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Michael, Rebecca, Kaylene, Matthew, Robert, Sarah, Christopher and Joshua.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E Lebanon Rd (Rt 10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro on Monday, July 8.

In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made to www.parkinsons.org
Published in Dover Post from July 3 to July 11, 2019
