District Elder-Elect Arthur Gene Carney, Sr. was born on September 10th, 1945 in the little country town of Port Royal, Tennessee to Herbert and Sallie Lisenby Carney. Arthur was the eighth child of nine children. At age twelve, he was baptized at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Adams, Tennessee. He completed early childhood education in the Montgomery County School system, and completed high school at Burt High School in the year of 1962.
After graduation, he attended Lincoln Technical Institute where he became a certified auto mechanic. Shortly thereafter, he voluntarily enlisted in the United States Air Force to go serve his country in the Vietnam War. In 1968, while stationed at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, Texas for Basic Training, he heard the preached word and was baptized in Jesus Name, at Faith Temple of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, Inc. under the leadership of the late Bishop Horace Young.
On March 8th, 1969, Elder Carney married his soul mate, Adeline Lachelle Vaughn after only meeting her over the Christmas holidays. Their first year of marriage was spent apart as he was immediately sent to fight in the Vietnam War. They wrote letters, and spent many nights praying for each other's health and safety. Somehow, God saw them through it all, and Elder Carney returned home safely from the War.
In 1976, Elder Carney received orders to go to Howard Air Force Base in the Panama Canal Zone. Although it was thousands of miles away from family, friends, and his church home at Christ Temple in Old Hickory, Tennessee under the tutelage of the late Bishop Melvin Boyd, Sr., this divine assignment resulted in the beginning of an international ministry. Due to the lack of an apostolic ministry available on the base, they began teaching, preaching and holding services in their base housing home. The ministry grew into holding services in the Base Chapel, and eventually moved off the base into the city where the church still stands to this day. The pastoral anointing followed them from each assignment in the military, and eventually lead them to pastor in Athens, Greece and travel to minister in Tel Aviv, Israel. As a result, the Gospel of Jesus Christ continues to be preached and received by the thousands in these countries.
In 1983, Elder Carney received orders to Dover AFB where he served as the NCOIC (Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge) in the 436th Airlift Squadron until he retired with an Honorable Discharge after 22 years of service. In 1984, Elder Carney, along with 12 saints, founded the Immanuel Apostolic Church in the home of Deacon (now Bishop) Sterling Eggleston. To support the ministry, Elder Carney came out of retirement and worked two jobs in addition to pastoring. He spent several years driving the "301" bus from Dover to Wilmington for D.A.R.T, and he absolutely loved driving the school bus and interacting with all the young children during his employment with the Hilton Bus Company. Elder Carney served faithfully in the ministry for over 30 years, and then he "passed the torch" of the pastorate to his son, Pastor Aric L. Carney in 2015. Because he absolutely loved going to the Councils and the A.F.F.I. Conventions, despite his Emeritus status, he remained actively involved with the organization by serving as the Director of the License and Credentials Committee for Episcopal District One.
On a personal note, many would be surprised to learn that one of Elder Carney's favorite pastimes was to watch wrestling. He faithfully tuned in (and recorded!) Monday Night RAW and the WWE SmackDown matches every week! He would whoop and holler, cheering on his favorite wrestlers Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Bill Goldberg. He was a proud subscriber of the WWE App where he could watch all of the Main Events like WrestleMania and Pay-Per-View Cage matches for just $9.99 per month! Everyone who knew Elder Carney also knows he LOVED to fish. He'd fish from the crack of dawn and all day long until it got pitch black at night in search of catching the "big ones". His annual fishing boat trip to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, where he would catch coolers filled with fish, was the highlight of his year. He also enjoyed watching football and rooting for his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles.
This year, Elder and Mother Carney celebrated 51 years of marriage. On Saturday, July 11th, 2020, after a valiant 38-day battle with the effects of the Covid-19 virus, God called Elder Carney home to Heaven to enter into his eternal rest. He was preceded in death by his parents, (Herbert and Sallie Carney), his oldest sister (Magdalene Carney), his youngest brother (William Raymond Carney, Sr.), and two other siblings (Lawrence Austin Carney & Henry Leonard "HL" Carney) who passed away in his youth. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Adeline Carney, two older brothers (Herbert Carney, Jr. and Lewis Carney), two older sisters (Annie Carney and Cora Johnson), three children Adrienne (Kacy) Morgan, Arthur Jr. (Terri) Carney, and Aric (Ma Keyma) Carney, five grandchildren (Maia, Malcolm, Marcus, Alexis, and Aliya) and one great-grandchild (Malia), and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives, saints, and friends.
A private interment service with military honors is being planned. A virtual on-line celebration of life will take place Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11 am on the IAC Delaware You Tube Channel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY0psT2oj_iGrI27QKASXMw/playlists