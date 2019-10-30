Home

Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Barbara Elizabeth (Simpers) Minus


1933 - 2019
Barbara Elizabeth (Simpers) Minus Obituary
Barbara Elizabeth (Simpers) Minus, born December 24, 1933, transitioned to be with our Lord and Jesus Christ on Monday, October 21, 2019.

First public viewing will be held Friday, November 1, 6–8 p.m. at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover.

Service of celebration will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2 at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 341 Saulsbury Rd, Dover. Viewing will be from 12–2 p.m. with formal home going service to follow. Interment will be 10 a.m. on November 4 in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.

Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, www.ewsmithfs.com, (302) 377-6906
Published in Dover Post from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8, 2019
