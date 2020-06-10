Barry Matthew Crawford Sr.
Barry Matthew Crawford, Sr., 68 of Newark, DE departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home. Born in Dover, DE, he was the son of the late William Clyde Crawford and Frances A. Crawford.

Barry served in the military for 4 years. He also had several careers ranging from Sales, Paramedic, Youth Correction and he started his own landscaping service, Crawford and Sons, which he operated for several years. After he departed from the family business, he continued to appreciate and maintain surrounding landscape. Barry also had a passion for classic cars. He enjoyed attending the local drag races with his sons and he owned a classic car himself. Barry was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He believed that mankind's hope was only through God's government.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Cheryl Crawford; three sons, Barry Crawford, Jr. (Chrissy), Michael Crawford both of New Castle, DE, Jeremy Crawford (Teresa) Bear, DE; eight grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; his mother Frances Crawford, Dover, DE; five sisters, Antoinette Franklin (Dan) Valdosta, GA, Barbara Miller (Mike) Smyrna, DE, Lynn Williams, Wilmington, DE, Ruth Ann Crawford, Titusville, FL, Sara Ann Jones, Wilmington, DE; six brothers, William C. Crawford, IV (Rose) Dover, DE, his twin brother Gary Crawford (Lil), Allen J. Ward, Jr., Nathan Ward all of Dover, DE, Dana Munson, Wilmington, DE, Ernest Crawford, Elpaso, TX; a sister-in-law Karen Dixon (Harvey) Marietta, GA; an aunt-in-law Ruth Palmer (William) Georgetown, DE; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held later in July 2020. Arrangements made by The House of Wright, Wilmington, DE.

Published in Dover Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of House of Wright Mortuary
