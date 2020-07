Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Bobby's life story with friends and family

Share Bobby's life story with friends and family

Dover - Born in Charlotte, NC on February 20, 1943; departed this life on July 21, 2020. Celebration of Life was held Monday, July 27, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store