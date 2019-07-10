Home

Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street
61 South Bradford Street
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
631 S. State Street
Dover, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
631 S. State Street
Dover, DE
View Map
Carla Marie Russum


1952 - 2019
Carla Marie Russum Obituary
Carla Marie Russum of Dover passed away at home surrounded by her family, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 67.

Carla was born January 15, 1952 in Cambridge, Maryland to the late Clifford Bramble and Audrey Robbins Bramble.

She graduated from the cosmetology program at Kent Vo-Tech and began her career at Antoinette's, where she worked for many years, until she started Cuts-R-Us, her own business on North State Street. In 1999 she moved the business to the current location on Roosevelt Avenue.

She loved her grandchildren and could often be found baking both with, and for them. Carla enjoyed watching romance and murder mysteries on Netflix and loved to tell jokes. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dover.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Emmet and Ruzzie Bramble and daughter, Kera Ashley Russum, 2017 and sister, Diane Eames

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Wesley Russum Sr. of Dover; sons, John W. Russum Jr. of Dover, Shawn T. Russum, and Kyle T. Russum, both of Smyrna; brother, "Buddy" Clifford Bramble of Canterbury; sister, Angie Myers, and her husband Brian, of Worton, MD; grandchildren, Wesley, Chelsea, Ian, Evan, Austin, and Rorie Beth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday, July 8, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in Dover Post on July 10, 2019
