Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whatcoat United Methodist Church
341 Saulsbury Road
Dover, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Whatcoat United Methodist Church
341 Saulsbury Road
Dover, DE
Carla Michele Lewis


Carla Michele Lewis Obituary
Carla Michele Lewis, of Felton, departed this life on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on February 5, 1960.

First public viewing will be held Friday, April 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Evan W. Smith Funeral

Services, 518 S. Bay Rd. Dover. A service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 341 Saulsbury Road, Dover. Viewing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with formal home going services to follow. Interment in Sharon Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Dover Post from Apr. 24 to May 3, 2019
