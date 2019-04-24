|
Carla Michele Lewis, of Felton, departed this life on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on February 5, 1960.
First public viewing will be held Friday, April 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Evan W. Smith Funeral
Services, 518 S. Bay Rd. Dover. A service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 341 Saulsbury Road, Dover. Viewing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with formal home going services to follow. Interment in Sharon Hill Memorial Park.
