|
|
Carolyn M. Apple, age 64, of Dover, Delaware died at her home on January 24, 2020. Born in Dorchester County, Maryland on January 5, 1956, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Margaret H. Apple of Ingleside.
She was a graduate of Queen Anne's County High School, Macqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing, Catholic University of America and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Dr. Apple completed residencies in internal medicine at the University of Virginia Medical Center and in emergency medicine at York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania.
Upon completion of her medical education she returned to the Delmarva Peninsula to practice emergency medicine in a variety of locations, completing her career as a founding owner in Eden Hill Express Care in Dover. Following retirement, Dr. Apple found a rewarding second career providing volunteer medical care and teaching in medically underserved areas of the world and in areas of natural disaster, working in various countries in Central America, Haiti, Tanzania and the United States. She was particularly devoted to the work being done at FAME (Foundation of African Medicine and Education) in Tanzania.
Carolyn is survived by her brother and sister-in-law James and Ann Apple of Ingleside; nephew Joseph (Raven Parks) of Ingleside, nephew Jason (Scott Foster) of Charlotte, N.C., niece Jeanne of Chestertown, Maryland, and seven great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Apple.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 South State Street, Dover. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FAME (Foundation of African Medicine and Education), 4553 Crimsonwood Drive, Redding CA 96001; or Wesley United Methodist Church, Missions Committee, 209 South State Street, Dover DE 19901.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in Dover Post from Jan. 29 to Feb. 7, 2020