Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Celebration of Life
Private
To be announced at a later date
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Celestine Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celestine "Chubby" Patton


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celestine "Chubby" Patton Obituary
Celestine (Chubby) Patton, born in Dover, DE on February 12, 1961 to Gladys M. Watson-Armstrong and the late James U. Patton, Sr.; departed this life April 13, 2020.

Celestine was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dover. She worked for 30 years as a Certified Nurse Aide (CAN).
She is predeceased by sister, Jane E. Patton-Jones.

She is survived by siblings, Sylvia Watson, Cynthia Patton, James U. Patton, Jr., Agnes Cornish; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. Private Celebration of Life service will be held at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services.
Published in Dover Post from May 6 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celestine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -