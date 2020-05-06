|
Celestine (Chubby) Patton, born in Dover, DE on February 12, 1961 to Gladys M. Watson-Armstrong and the late James U. Patton, Sr.; departed this life April 13, 2020.
Celestine was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dover. She worked for 30 years as a Certified Nurse Aide (CAN).
She is predeceased by sister, Jane E. Patton-Jones.
She is survived by siblings, Sylvia Watson, Cynthia Patton, James U. Patton, Jr., Agnes Cornish; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. Private Celebration of Life service will be held at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services.
