Charles "Chuck" Collins Sr., 80, of Cameron, N.C., passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at FirstHealth Hospice surrounded by his wife and family.
Chuck was a 1956 Graduate of Morgantown High School in Morgantown, W.V. He went on to graduate from West Virginia University with a bachelor's degree in physical education and a Masters of Arts in psychology. Chuck served in both the U.S. Army and Air Force. During his life, Chuck enriched the lives of others as the Lewis County 4-H Extension Agent (W.V.), then as a civil servant for the Air Force. There, he served as director of education and as director of social actions at Dover Air Force Base before transferring to Europe, where he served as director of education services at Ramstein AFB in Germany and at Bentwaters AFB in England. While in Europe, he also volunteered as a math and English instructor to troops deployed in Bosnia. He has lived in West Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware, Texas, Virginia, New Mexico and South Carolina.
Chuck and his wife, Trisha, traveled extensively in Europe. Chuck was an avid volksmarcher in Europe, often completing four volksmarches every weekend. His highlight accomplishment was completing the 70K and 100K Volksmarches in France. After retirement, Chuck avidly pursued his interests in shooting, golfing, creating model cars and airplanes, collecting model cars and trucks, coin collecting and leather tooling. He also devoted time supporting military families by mowing their lawns among numerous other favors. He was very active in Union United Methodist Church: choir, men's group, and as an honorary member of the women's group.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Patricia McAlpin Collins; one daughter, Lisa Shepherd-Wilson, Columbia Md.; two sons, Charles H. Collins Jr., Horsham Pa., and Curtis Collins, Middletown; grandchildren, Collin, Victoria and Morgan Shepherd, Columbia Md. and Chase Collins, Middletown; one brother, Arnel Collins, Morgantown W.V. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Collins, his mother, Elizabeth, and one brother, Ronald Collins, Morgantown W.V.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the , P.O. Box 27895, Raleigh, NC 27611.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m., at Union United Methodist Church in Lillington, N.C., with a committal service following in the church cemetery with Pastor Roderic Mullen officiating.
Published in Dover Post from June 12 to June 21, 2019