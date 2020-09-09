1/
Clifton Fords Coppock Jr.
Clifton Fords Coppock Jr. passed away August 26th in Bradenton, FL. He is survived by his mother, Denelda Coppock, brother, Kevin Coppock, and children, Dannette Chase, Nicole Mankie, Keith Coppock, and Joseph Coppock. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Fords Coppock Sr. He was a wonderful Poppop to his many grandchildren. Our father was a simple, uncomplicated man who loved completely and lived without apology. In lieu of flowers, we request you buy yourself a drink and remember Cliff fondly. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Published in Dover Post from Sep. 9 to Sep. 18, 2020.
September 2, 2020
He was a big brother to me and I love him very much , my heart hurts unbelievably . I feel like a part of me has died . We all know he's in a better place and that's how I get any kind of relief. R.I.P brother I love you and always will , and thanks for all the memories .
Dave Coppock
Brother
September 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Coppock Family for the loss of your loved one, Clifton Fords, Jr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
