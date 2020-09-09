Clifton Fords Coppock Jr. passed away August 26th in Bradenton, FL. He is survived by his mother, Denelda Coppock, brother, Kevin Coppock, and children, Dannette Chase, Nicole Mankie, Keith Coppock, and Joseph Coppock. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Fords Coppock Sr. He was a wonderful Poppop to his many grandchildren. Our father was a simple, uncomplicated man who loved completely and lived without apology. In lieu of flowers, we request you buy yourself a drink and remember Cliff fondly. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store