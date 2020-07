Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in Birmingham, Alabama September 22, 1936; departed this life July 6, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Evan. W. Smith Funeral Service, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE. In the interest of public health, attendance is limited. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

