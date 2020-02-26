Home

David Kenneth Mitten


1952 - 2020
David Kenneth Mitten Obituary
David Kenneth Mitten of Dover passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was 67.

David was born December 25, 1952 in Dover, Del. to the late William B. Mitten, Jr. and Jean Garverich Mitten.

He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Delaware. In 1985 he and business partner (and friend) Bill Winters formed Mitten & Winters, CPAs - an accounting firm in downtown Dover. David previously served as President of the Dover Rotary Club and Vice Chairman of the Board of The First National Bank of Wyoming.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, attending and supporting their sporting events, enjoying his beach home in Pot-Nets, and having what he referred to as "Porch Night" with his family, his Chocolate Labradors, Moose and Teagan, and his six grandpuppies. He had a gregarious personality and loved people.

David is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandra Davis Mitten of Dover; children Eric Brough and his wife Kristen of Harrington, Erin Mitten Igo and her husband Jamie of Wilmington, and Kevin Mitten and his wife Teri of Frederica; brothers Doug Mitten of Virginia and Bill Mitten of Lewes; grandchildren Kaleb, Xander, Max, Benjamin David and one on the way.

A viewing will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover, Del. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Wyoming United Methodist Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Rd, Dover, Del. Interment will be at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery in Frederica.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the of Delaware, 200 Continental Dr., Newark, DE 19713.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in Dover Post from Feb. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
