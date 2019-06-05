|
David Matthew O'Brien, the loved and appreciated social media organizer who was followed by thousands of Facebook friends, passed away on Easter Monday, April 22 in St. Petersburg, Fla., at the age of 67. Born on September 29, 1951 in Gainesville Fla., Dave grew up in Weirsdale Fla., Charlottesville Va., Newark, Ohio, and Dover, where he graduated from Dover High School in 1969.
For about 12 years, Dave traveled, served briefly in the U.S. military, dabbled in property remodeling, photography and ran his own painting and real estate businesses.
By the mid-1980s, Dave had "settled down" to become a commercial charter bus driver for one of the largest providers of luxury motor coach vacation tours in the U.S. While driving the 45-foot-long, 12-foot-high giants, Dave toured the California coast, the Rockies, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, numerous World Series, Super Bowls, the NY Philharmonic, the Kennedy Center, the QE2 and even took his nieces and nephews on Dave specials from Florida to Pennsylvania and to the great wild west.
After 20-plus years of driving and reaching the rank of captain, Dave retired in St. Petersburg – he loved the friends, fishing and warm weather. It was there that Dave expanded his photography and social networking life, which became his passions and endeared him to thousands of friends from Dover H.S., Holy Cross H.S., Caesar Rodney H.S., DAFB H.S. and others by reconnecting folks with childhood friends, posting online yearbooks, organizing reunion events and contributing to one or more high school sweetheart reconnection marriages! Today his online photo bucket has countless U.S. touring pictures, yearbook pictures, reunion pictures and more. You can still browse through these pictures by Googling David M O'Brien Photobucke,t and can still connect with friends on his Facebook Memorial Page.
Dave is predeceased by his parents, Leland Matthew and Marian Doris Johnson O'Brien, and sisters, Mary Lee O'Brien and Bonnie Marie O'Brien Spillane. He is survived by his Dover High School graduate brothers, Steven Michael and wife Deborah Tribbitt O'Brien, Mark (David) Daniel and Eric Leland; nephews, Steven Michael Jr. and Timothy Leland; nieces Cynthia Nicole Spillane Gibbs and Rebecca Marie Spillane; and great-niece and great-nephews Leland Carter O'Brien, Grace Mackenzie O'Brien, Sam Houston Gibbs and Killian Michael O'Brien.
Memorial services were held in St. Petersburg at the home of long-time friends Bobby and Jennifer Lefort on Saturday, May 11, and will be held in Dover at Fraizer's On The Water on Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Words in memory of Dave and condolences may be left at www.alifetribute.com.
Published in Dover Post from June 5 to June 14, 2019