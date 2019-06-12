|
|
Donald E. Dunkle, 84, passed away at his home in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in Jersey Shore, Pa., on August 29, 1934, he was a Jersey Shore High School graduate and an Army veteran who earned bachelor's and doctorate degrees from Penn State and Temple universities respectively. He retired in 1996 from the U.S. Department of Labor Foreign Service.
He is survived by his spouse, Marilyn (Gray) Dunkle; sons Mark Forrest Dunkle (Valerie) of Delaware and Thomas Avery Dunkle of Texas; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and a brother, Walter L. Dunkle (Gladys) of Jersey Shore. He was preceded in death by his father, G. Warfield Dunkle, and mother, Faith (Richards) Dunkle; a brother, Mack R. Dunkle, and a sister, Betty (Dunkle) Robinson.
A memorial service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 6 at Phelps Chapel, Jersey Shore, Pa.
Published in Dover Post from June 12 to June 21, 2019