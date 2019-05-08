Home

Earl "The Pearl" Simmons Obituary
Earl "The Pearl" Simmons passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Sallie Callis of Herndon, Va. Earl was one of the dynamic duo that owned and operated Top Hat, a popular barber shop and meeting place in Dover for over 40 years. His humor and compassion made him loved by all who crossed his path. He enjoyed golf and spending time with his family and friends. He was a good decent man in a time when those traits are becoming increasingly hard to find.

Earl is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon Simmons of Camden; his son, David Simmons and partner Julie Perez of Dover; his daughter Debbie Gumpman and husband Joe Gumpman of Harrington; his granddaughter, Samantha Gumpman and partner Dan Shultie also of Harrington, and grandson Joey Gumpman of Harrington; his great-granddaughter Ayva Gumpman and great-grandson Ryder Shultie also of Harrington. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Haladay, and her husband Martin Haladay of Montgomery Village, Md.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made in Earl's name to Harvest Years Senior Center, 30 South St., Camden, DE 19934.

Letters of condolence can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dover Post from May 8 to May 17, 2019
