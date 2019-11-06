|
|
Earl Wesley Morris Jr. was born on October 8, 1968 in Dover, Delaware. He departed this life on October 26, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, November 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd, Dover. Service of celebration will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9 at First Baptist Church, 901 E. Basin Rd., New Castle. Viewing will be from 8-10 a.m. with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle, Delaware.
Published in Dover Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 15, 2019