Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
901 E. Basin Rd.
New Castle, DE
Earl Wesley Morris Jr.


1968 - 2019
Earl Wesley Morris Jr. Obituary
Earl Wesley Morris Jr. was born on October 8, 1968 in Dover, Delaware. He departed this life on October 26, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, November 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd, Dover. Service of celebration will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9 at First Baptist Church, 901 E. Basin Rd., New Castle. Viewing will be from 8-10 a.m. with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle, Delaware.
Published in Dover Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 15, 2019
