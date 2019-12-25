|
|
Elwood (Woody) Henry Collier of Dover, Delaware passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Kent General Hospital in Dover. He was 58. Born on Friday, September 15, 1961 in Chestertown, Maryland, he was the son of Reba Ethelyn Tull Collier and Elwood Henry Collier of Dominion, Maryland.
As a bright, energetic, happy young boy Woody played with G.I. Joe action figures and liked to watch the exploits of the popular superheroes. He also loved to read. Later, as a young man, Woody enjoyed comic book trading and collecting and eventually made a business of it with shops in and around Dover. He retailed movies, books and magazines along with other items in fairly successful shops in several locations. He became known as the "Movie Man" because he could remember movie scenes, quotes, names and roles of actors in extreme detail. He also loved playing the game Magic The Gathering with his friends.
Woody was predeceased by both his mother and father, his maternal half-brother, Robert Ronald Lloyd, his maternal half-sister, Brenda Ann Lloyd. Woody was survived by his wife Jennifer Abbate Collier, her two sons Charles Glenn McGuire and Joseph Henry McGuire, and their five sons and three daughters, his maternal half-brother Thomas Bryan Lloyd, and three nieces and three nephews, sons and daughters of the Lloyd brothers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to be made in his memory to Jennifer Collier, 431 Balsam Drive, Dover, Delaware.
Published in Dover Post from Dec. 25, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020