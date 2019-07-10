|
Ernest Claude Davison III, son of Ernest Claude Davison Jr. and Cathleen M. Flynn Davison, died on July 3, 2019. He was 62.
Ernest was born in Liverpool, England on August 24, 1956. Ernie, as he was then called, grew up in Dover, Delaware where he attended Caesar Rodney High School. After graduation he continued working at the family business, Kent Construction Co., where under the leadership of his father, he oversaw many projects including Dover Downs, Dover Air Force Base, Smyrna Harley-Davidson, the Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, and the new Holy Cross Church.
After his father's death in 2007, he went on to build The Lewes Public Library, Cape Henlopen High School, Caesar Rodney High School additions, The Fenwick Lighthouse, Dover Downs Miles the Monster and currently the new NASCAR Cup Garage at Dover International Speedway.
Mr. Davison's interests were many and varied. He enjoyed snowmobiling in Canada and upstate New York, navigating the Rehoboth and Lewes waterways and cruising in his 1956 Vette and his Harley Soft Tail motorcycle. Mr. Davison was partner in Davison Racing Team for the NASCAR Busch Series. Later in life, Mr. Davison maintained an active interest in biking and fishing. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and New York Yankees fan. He was an annual participant in the Pedaling 4 Parkinson's Ride, benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation and supporter of .
Mr. Davison is survived by his wife, Kathy Minner Davison; daughter, Courtney Kathleen Davison; son-in-law, James Sturtevant; mother, Cathleen M. Davison; sister, Julianne Tracey Davison; brother, James Patrick Davison and wife Jean Davison; and brother, Lewis Drexel Davison, all of Lewes.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12 noon, with visitation for friends beginning at 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State St., Dover. Interment will take place at St. Peters Cemetery, Pilottown Road, Lewes, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Sussex County Parkinson's Education and Support Group, PO Box 56, Lewes DE 19958 and/or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Dover Post on July 10, 2019