Evelyn "Ev" Dubin, 98 years old, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 to join her beloved "Billy" who predeceased her two years ago. Ev was a compassionate wife, mother, grandmother (Bubby), great grandmother, aunt and friend.
Ev was born in Philadelphia on January 18, 1922. Ev and her husband Bill were married for 75 years and lived in Dover for over sixty years. She attended the University of Pennsylvania. Ev was a devoted homemaker who nourished family and friends with her sage advice, keen sense of understanding and perception, and her home-cooked comfort foods and baked goods. She and Bill raised three children by whom she is survived : a son David and his wife Ilse; a daughter Susan Hutton and her husband Donald; and a son Jon her faithful caregiver for the last two years. Ev is also survived by her grandchildren: Robert Hartman (Terry); Tatiana Chumbley (Chris); Erin Hutton, K.C. Hutton (Jocelyn), and Caitlyn Fitzgerald (Corey); Janna Knisley (David) and Rachel Dubin (P.J. Abel); her great -grandchildren, Zoe Chumbley; Teagan and Connor; and a baby Fitzgerald; all of whom were a source of great happiness and pride during the latter part of her life. In addition, Ev left her sister's children: nephews Ronald Brachman (Gwen), Michael Brachman (Denise), and Bruce Brachman. And, cousin, Linda Rea.
In addition to her husband, Ev was pre-deceased by her sister, Ruth Brachman of Philadelphia.
For more than fifty years Ev and her husband were members of Congregation Beth Shalom in Dover. For many, many years and up until just a few years ago, Ev and her husband volunteered at Kent General Hospital every week giving their time, kindness, and compassion to those in need. Ev did needlepoint and loved to crochet, making afghans for newborns in the hospital and for her friends and family bringing them much comfort. She was also an avid reader and a sharp scrabble player. Ev gave much to her family and friends. Those who sought her counsel were rewarded by her intelligence, insightfulness, and ability to be objective.
Ev's family and friends will carry her love in their hearts forever.
Burial is private. Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Home, Dover.
Those wishing to honor Ev may do so by contributing to /ALSA, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; a veterans' organization of your choice; or by planting a living memorial to Ev's life.
Published in Dover Post from May 6 to May 16, 2020