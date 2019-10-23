|
Chemist and Korean War veteran, passed away peacefully, in the care of his wife, Sue Schamp, October 10, 2019. Frank was born in Philadelphia, October 17, 1931. He is survived by his wife Sue, sons, Frank, Bill, Louis and Brian Heller. He is also survived by his daughter Michelle, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Heller, his parents and 2 sisters. Visitation was at Cochran Mortuary 1411 N. Broadway, Monday, October 14 and at Horan and McConaty Funeral Home, 1091 S. Colorado Boulevard, Denver CO 80246, Wednesday, October 16. Graveside service was Thursday, October 17, Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S. Sheridan Boulevard, Denver CO 80236.
Published in Dover Post from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, 2019