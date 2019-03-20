|
Genevieve Ann Beebe Dambach Helish, of Camden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Silver Lake Nursing Center, Dover. She was 92.
Genevieve was born June 26, 1926, in Newark, N.J. to the late James and Catherine (Bachlor) Beebe.
Genevieve graduated from Sacred Heart Cathedral School, in Newark, N.J. and Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair,
N.J. She also attended St. Joseph School of Nursing, where she was a member of the United States Nurse Corp.
Genevieve retired from Macy's Distribution Center as an assistant office manager in 1988. She married Louis Helish in 1994 and moved to Manahawkin, N.J. There she made many cherished friendships and donated much of her free time helping Goodwill organizations. Genevieve had a deep love for animals, her own, as well as her son's dog, Guinness, whom she adored.
In 2003 Genevieve and her husband Lou moved to Camden. They loved to travel and enjoyed many cruises and vacations around the world. Genevieve especially loved the ocean and beautiful beaches of Sanibel and Captiva Islands.
Genevieve leaves three children, daughters Judith Kosnar, of Ohio and Kathleen Smith, of Florida; and a son, James Beebe Dambach, of New Jersey; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Burial will be private. Condolences may be sent via:http://www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dover Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 29, 2019