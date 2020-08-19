1/
Grace Hurd Sipple
On August 7th 2020, Grace Hurd Sipple passed away. She was the beloved wife of John Lyman Sipple for 65 years; loving mother of Terry Singley and husband Scott; Jack Sipple and wife Terry and Michael Sipple who predeceased her; devoted grandmother and great grandmother of Matthew Schur and wife Melanie, and their children Ryan, Samantha and Gregg. She is survived by sisters Laura Richter and husband Kenneth, Clara Mercer and husband Gene, and brothers James Hurd and wife Mary Lou and Jason Hurd; She has five deceased siblings, Joseph Hurd, Georgeanna Lawing, Mary Mantz, Sara Thomas and Betty Jane Steffen.

Grace enjoyed spending time at their Pennsylvania mountain cabin that family and friends built together over many years and spending time with and collecting pictures of her family. She loved children and several pets that she adored. She enjoyed conversation, traveling and dining out. Grace loved the Lord and was Christian.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements made by Trader Funeral Home of Dover, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
August 11, 2020
Jack & Terry - I am so sorry to hear that your Mom has passed. I know how hard this is and I just want you to know that you are in my thoughts.
Dawn Minor
Friend
August 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Hurd) Sipple Families for the loss of your loved one, Grace, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
