Dr. Harold Wheeler Hurst, of Dover, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Silver Lake Nursing Home in Dover. He was 93.
Born in New Jersey, Mr., Hurst graduated from Morristown, N.J. High School in 1943. In October 1943 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on an LCI in the Pacific theatre, doing duty in New Guinea, the Philippines and China. During the 1950s, he was employed in the personnel offices of several large, national corporations.
A graduate of American University in Washington D.C., he also received a master's degree in Modern European History from Georgetown University and a Ph.D. in American History from New York University. In the 1960s and early 1970s he taught history in several private secondary schools. Between 1980 and 1996 he was employed in Bethesda, Maryland by the Congressional Information Service, a private company involved in the reproduction of government documents. Upon retirement, he moved with his wife to Dover.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margrit Wupper Hurst, on October 29, 2012.
Funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dover on May 20 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held in the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery in Hurlock, Md., following the memorial service.
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, Md. www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dover Post from May 8 to May 17, 2019