Hugh William Sprauge Jr.
1940 - 2020
Hugh William Sprague Jr. of Dover, DE passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Tucson, AZ on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his son, Michael and his wife Andrea; his daughter Susan and her husband, Michael Parkowski; his brothers James and John; his sisters, Barbara and Eileen; and his grand-daughters, Kayla and Lizzie Parkowski.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on October 27, 1940, his family relocated to New Jersey where he attended high school in Barnegat, NJ; graduating in 1958. He was commissioned as 1st Lieutenant from the Academy of Military Science and received an Associate Degree from Atlantic Cape Community College.

Hugh began his military tenure in 1963; spending 2 years in the Army before moving to the NJ Air National Guard in 1965. During his time, he earned the Air Force Commendation Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal. Although military cutbacks brought on an early retirement, he finished his distinguished military career in 1995 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Hugh served with the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Company while living in Beach Haven, NJ. He remained a positive influence in his community; both in Egg Harbor Township, NJ and in Dover, DE. He volunteered with youth athletic programs, was a basketball and Little League coach, as well as a Boy Scout pack leader. He was a prominent member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 2563 in Egg Harbor Township, serving on their Board of Directors for 8 years and as Exalted Ruler for 2 years, among other officer positions. In Dover, DE, he served on the board of his community and was a beloved "Block Captain" in Wild Meadows. He was an avid golfer, self-proclaimed tax accountant, seasoned bargain hunter (both online and around town) and a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Services and arrangements are still being coordinated. You can share your memories of Hugh and receive information on the location, date and time of the service and funeral arrangements as they are finalized by visiting forevermissed.com/hugh-william-spraguejr

Published in Dover Post from Sep. 9 to Sep. 18, 2020.
