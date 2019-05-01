|
Chief Petty Officer James Charles Orth, USN/USNR retired, born on the tide of 10 Feb. 1946 and crossed the bar 14 April 2019.
Chief Orth was born to Ada and Charlie Orth. The greatest parents that a child could be blessed with. Native Delawareans all! Raised in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach. Educated in the public school system.
Attended Fork Union Military Academy, graduate of Mt. Pleasant Class of '64. Attended Wesley College. Received undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Delaware. Taught as a professor of Global Societies and History at Delaware State University for over 20 years. The greatest civilian honor of his life granted by the finest university with the finest student body in the United States.
Served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves for 21 years and six months as a Navy Chief for the Office of Naval Intelligence. His final mobilization was on staff with the Joint Chiefs of Staff as a targeteer with J2T Red Team in response to 9-11. Payback was sweet and well-deserved. Our Commander-in-Chief said, "We will not tire, we will not falter, we will not fail." We took him for his word. Thank you George W. Bush.
Chief Orth married his college sweetheart Sally Scharnagle. They were "pinned" by his fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon in 1968, engaged and married in 1969. Chief Orth got the best part of the bargain. Their daughter Rebecca was born in 1978 and she and her husband, Ryan Rothweiler, have presented to Jim and Sally two wonderful grandchildren Corinn, 8, and Reed, 4. Life has been a blessed affair with them.
On April 14, 2019 Chief Orth stood his last watch and now sails the sea on the other side of the bar to a destination where he hopes to join his parents, his in-laws, and so many wonderful pets. When you get a chance, read the book of James Chapter 5 verses 14 to 16.
The core values of the Navy are honor, commitment and courage. Above all honor. Think about that if I ever cross your mind and pray for my soul.
A celebration of his life was held on Saturday, April 27, at Torbert Funeral Chapels, Dover, with military honors will following the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to , PO BOX 1893 Memphis, TN 38101, or Autism Delaware, 924 Old Harmony Road, Ste. 201, Newark, DE 19713.
Services being conducted by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium.
Services being conducted by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium.
