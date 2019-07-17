Home

Janet Louise (Lafferty) (Case) Brown


1930 - 2019
Janet Louise (Lafferty) (Case) Brown Obituary
Janet Louise Lafferty (Case) Brown passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was the only child of Mary McCommons Lafferty and James F. Lafferty Jr., born on March 4, 1930 in Dover, Delaware.

Janet began a career of stenographic and secretarial work spanning over forty years in Alaska, Pennsylvania and Delaware. She served in the Kent County Delaware Superior Court House for over 25 years.

She was predeceased by her first husband, James T. Case Jr., their son, James T. Case III (Ty), her parents and her second husband Kenneth V. Brown (Brownie). Surviving to enjoy the memories are her son Todd York Case, granddaughter Leslie Case DePietro, husband Tony, their children A.J. and Nathan, grandson James T. Case IV (JT) wife Kris and their daughter Isabella.
Janet requests that there not be a funeral service held and that interment at Odd Fellows will be held at the convenience of the family.

Letters of condolence can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dover Post from July 17 to July 26, 2019
