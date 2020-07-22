Janis Kent Bayliff, age 76, passed away peacefully July 6, 2020 after a brief illness at her home in Baltimore, Maryland. Janis was born May 20, 1944 in Purcellville, Virginia to Louise (Fields) and Walter Clifford Kent. She married Benjamin Ray Bayliff, on September 2, 1961, who preceded her in death in 1982.



Janis attended Loudoun County High School. Janis loved to sew and crochet for her friends and family. She worked for Grant Department Store in the Advertising Department early in her career. Janis sold Avon successfully for many years and became a Realtor later in life, before retiring and volunteering in the local library in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.



Janis is survived by her brother Walter Clifford (WC) Kent, sisters; Betty Clark, Barbara Bennett, and Reida Ann Sutphin. She was loving mother to her daughter, Sherry (Bayliff) and her husband Chris McDonough; and son, Benjamin Ray, and his wife Shari Bayliff; grandchildren Ryan McDonough, Casey Tabor, and Chloe Bayliff.



Janis wished to be interred next to her husband, Benjamin in Dover, Delaware. Due to current events, a private family memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.



