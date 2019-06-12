|
|
Jeffrey A. Phillips, 66, passed into the glory of Heaven at his home in Collins, Mo., after a three-year battle with cancer.
Jeff was born in Yonkers, N.Y. on May 10, 1953, the youngest of twins. From New York to New Jersey to Dover, Jeff honed his skills as a son and brother. He proudly attained the grade of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America along with his two brothers.
After graduating from Dover High School in 1972, Jeff served his country in the USAF, earning the rank of sergeant. During his service, he focused on his work as a military dog handler. In 1976 Jeff received an honorable discharge and returned to Dover to attended Del-Tech, pursuing a degree in criminal justice.
In 1978 Jeff joined the Smyrna Police Department. Serving 24 years with SPD, he retired his position as a sergeant/field training officer in 2002.
After retiring, Jeff moved to Waxahachie, Texas. While in Texas he worked for the Ellis County jail, as well as hospital security in DeSoto. He was joined in Texas by daughter, Michelle, and later, life partner Laurie.
In 2008 Jeff officially retired to his little piece of heaven in Collins, Mo., where he spent many days enjoying his favorite pastimes, fishing, riding horses and tall tale tellin'.
Jeff was preceded in death by parents Charles and Alice Phillips. He is survived by his daughter Michelle Phillips of Texas, his life partner Laurie Durant of Missouri, siblings: Bruce Phillips of Delaware, Lloyd Phillips (Terri) of Montana and family, Carol Hall (Roger) of Montana and Susan Lovelace (Chris) of Washington.
A future memorial service will be announced. Please consider donating to Hero Dogs at http://www.hero-dogs.org
Published in Dover Post from June 12 to June 21, 2019