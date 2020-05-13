|
Joan Yvonne Ellerbe (affectionately known as Joannie) of Dover, DE, departed this life on May 5, 2020 at the age of 68.
Joan was born September 21, 1951, in Felton, DE to the late Donald and Kathryn Dixon (Mosley). Joan was employed by the State of Delaware and retired in 2003 after completing 30 years of service (2 years with the State Home and Hospital for the Chronically Ill; 28 years with the Department of Technology & Information).
Joan was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother . She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband William Jerry Ellerbe, Sr., her two children, Erica Benson and William Jerry Ellerbe, Jr. (Jay); sister, Joyce Dixon; son-in-law, David Benson; grandchildren, Brandi Benson, Joslyn Benson and Zoe Ellerbe; Brother-In-Law, Walter Glenn Ellerbe (Teri), extended family andfriends.
She was a courageous and strong warrior, and will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness, humbleness, kindness, and loving spirit.
A private funeral service will be held at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave, Camden-Wyoming, Delaware. Joan will be laid to rest at John Wesley Church Cemetery in Milford, Delaware. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dover Post from May 13 to May 22, 2020