Dr. John Joseph Forgach II, Colonel USAF (retired), passed away suddenly December 3, 2019. Born 1939 in Glen Lyon, PA, he attended Newport Township HS. After graduating in 1957, he attended Temple University School of Pharmacy in Philadelphia, PA, where he met his beautiful wife Louise Shevock. He then transferred to Georgetown Dental School. After receiving his DDS in 1963, he joined the United States Air Force, travelling throughout the U.S. and the world including PA, NY, Vietnam, AL, AK, CO, MI, Japan, and DE over the course of his 30-year career. Dr. Forgach was a member of Kappa Psi professional dental fraternity and Dean Cogan Academic Society. He was a lifetime member of the American Dental Association and the VFW Post 8353.
For his final Air Force assignment, he was stationed at Dover AFB, Delaware. During this time, he studied forensic dentistry in Washington DC. He served as the Base Dental Commander and the Logistics Officer for the Dental Forensic Identification Section at the East Coast Mortuary. In this capacity he was afforded the opportunity to restore a degree of dignity to his fallen comrades by identifying them and returning them to their families. He and his team of dentists identified the remains of service members killed overseas, including 248 members of the 101st Airborne Division and 8 civilian crew members who lost their lives in the airline incident over Gander, Newfoundland on December 12, 1985. For this service he received the Joint Service Commendation Medal. Other awards received during his time as a dental officer include the Meritorious Service Medal, AF Commendation Medal, Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. While in service he attended all the higher level military schools including Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College, and Air War College. He retired from the USAF and dental practice in 1989.
He, Louise and their two fluffy bichons Jessie and Jamie moved to the beautiful town of Evanston, WY in 1999. They enjoyed camping, fishing, and Dutch oven cooking. He was an expert marksman with many awards in skeet shooting. He loved hunting with a rifle and bow – although sometimes we think he just liked to feed apples to the deer and watch them from his tree stand. He had a passion for building exquisite muzzle loaders made from tiger maple wood.
He was an accomplished woodworker and welder, and had amazing skills in the kitchen and at the grill. He could make a perfect steak or the best chicken wings ever! He was so smart and creative, and such a hard worker. He had a mind like a vault, a snappy wit and could hold you captive with his stories for hours. He enjoyed chatting with his friends at Sports World and the coffee shop in downtown Evanston. He loved a good deal at the meat counter but never had enough room to store all the bargains he found. Freezer 1, Dad 0.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen (Terkoski) Forgach of Glen Lyon, PA as well as his sisters and their husbands, Dr. Louis and Mary Raven and Dr. John and Teresa Poole. He was also proceeded in death by his wife and soul mate of 44 years, Louise Shevock Forgach. It had been a very difficult 12 years without her.
Surviving are his daughter Holly Slusser BSN RN-C and her husband Colonel Robert Slusser USAF (retired), his son John Joseph Forgach III HMDJ and his wife Dr. Sandra Jense-Forgach, and his grandchildren Kathryn Louise, Penelope Louise, Ian and Isaac.
He will be thoroughly missed by any animal who met him. He was very generous with treats, table scraps and chin scratches.
From where you sit now, we bet you can see your last endeavor, the Great Wall of Evanston. Aloha papa-san, until we meet again – Kainpai! Nostrovia!
According to Jack and Louise's wishes, they will have their remains transported by the family to the National Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii.
A Celebration of Life was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 837 Center Street, Evanston, WY 82930. In lieu of flowers, Jack would ask that you enjoy a nice meal with friends and family.
Published in Dover Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 27, 2019