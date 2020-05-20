Home

Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Viewing
Monday, May 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John Wesley Russum Sr.


1946 - 2020
John Wesley Russum Sr. Obituary
John Wesley Russum, Sr. of Dover passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home. He was 73.

Mr. Russum was born May 11, 1946 in Dover, Delaware to the late Thomas Harrington Russum Sr. and Blanche Shahan Russum.

He worked for Townsend Brothers Chevrolet for 20 years, and previously worked for Holden Dodge as a Mechanic. Mr. Russum enjoyed playing cards with friends, slots, working on cars, hunting and fishing with his grandchildren and spending time with his family. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Dover.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Carla Marie Russum, daughter, Kera Ashley Russum, brothers, Thomas Harrington Russum, Jr and Robert Russum; and sister, Margaret Merchant.

He is survived by sons, John W. Russum, Jr. of Dover, Shawn T. Russum, and Kyle T. Russum, both of Smyrna; grandchildren, Wesley, Chelsea, Ian, Evan, Austin, and Rorie Beth; and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held following the guidelines of the governor and CDC from 10-11am, Monday, May 18, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when permitted. Family will send out invitations at that time.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in Dover Post from May 20 to May 29, 2020
