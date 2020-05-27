|
Josephine (Jay) DePrima of Dover, DE departed life on May 13, 2020 at the age of 96.
Jay was born August 9, 1923 in Hollsopple, PA to Italian immigrants Paulo and Giuseppina Mangiafico. The family moved to Paterson, NJ where she grew up during the depression. She was married to Anthony (Tony) P. DePrima on August 9, 1942. They were affectionately known as Tee and Jay throughout their lives. When Tee went off to war, Jay worked in factories making army coats and then airplane engines. They eventually settled in Glen Rock, NJ where they raised their son Anthony (Tony) J. DePrima. In 1997, they moved to Dover, Delaware to be near Anthony and his family.
Josephine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.
Her memory will be cherished by her son Anthony, his wife Janet, her grandchildren Terri, Angela, Paula and her husband Aaron, her great grandchild AJ and her niece Dolores who was very special to her. She had many nieces and nephews who she loved very much.
She loved to bowl, golf, and teach her granddaughters how to cook Italian food. She travelled all over the world with Tee. She always believed in dressing well and looking proper. In Dover, she was an active volunteer at the Modern Maturity Center and Delaware Tourism. Her favorite saying was "stay strong," which she did until the very end.
A private service will be held at The Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St. Dover, De. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dover Library Foundation, PO Box 112, Dover, DE 19903.
Condolences can be made at www.ambruso.com
Published in Dover Post from May 27 to June 5, 2020