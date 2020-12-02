Kailash C Goel (KC) PhD, PE, MBA, PMP , 83, passed away on November 2, 2020 at Kent General Hospital. He had been hospitalized for two weeks prior to his death due to heart failure.
He leaves his wife of 58 years, Asha Goel; his son Prabodh (Pk/Atul) and wife Dorcas and their children, Megan and Peter. He also leaves his son Piyush (PJ), and wife Kelli, and their children, Natalie, Roman, Lilah, and Luke. He also leaves behind his three brothers and three sisters and their spouses and grandchildren. And many family relatives and friends in both India and the US. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, cousin, relative, and friend.
Born in Tasing, India, the son of Dwarka and Chameli Goel. At a young age, the family moved from Rajasthan to Bihar. He completed his education in India with degrees from Banaras Hindu University and Roorkee University (both are now part of the Indian Institute of Technology IIT). He immigrated to the USA (1964) and earned his doctorate (PhD) from Oklahoma State University in Environmental Engineering. He then moved to Delaware where he worked for the State of Delaware managing their water lab.
He joined a private firm, Edward H Richardson, and managed their environmental laboratory. Using his savings, he opened his own Environmental firm in New Castle, Delaware. After suffering a heart attack in 1991, he relocated the business to Dover. When his son, Pk, joined his business, he opened branch office in Maryland. He helped create two new companies in each of his son's names and transferred his business duties them. He worked in both offices in Maryland and Dover. During social distancing times, he was working from home.
By profession he was a civil engineer and became an environmental engineer. His professional certifications included PE (Professional Engineer), PMP, and AAEE. He belonged to many organizations and served on many committees. He was a former director of First Liberty/Washington First Bank.
Education was his hobby. And he would always encourage others to pursue education and to make the effort to do their best. He was very supportive of family and friends. He never stopped learning; earning an MBA from Wilmington University later in life.
His passions included watching cricket (including live stadium matches), ping pong, all kinds of sports including the Dallas Cowboys, traveling, personal finance, politics, typical Indian food, trips to India, and meeting people.
He touched many lives. He helped people and cared for them. He treated many of his friend's children as if they were his own. He had a smile that would light up a room.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the American Heart Association
.
Funeral Services were held at Torbert Funeral Chapel in Dover, Delaware and his body was cremated on Nov. 5th.