Keith Bryan Miller, of Felton, passed away peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019, in the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford, surrounded by his loving family. He was 62.
Keith was born July 26, 1956, in Wilmington. He had worked as a painter for many years, and in his free time enjoyed watching movies, swimming and mowing the lawn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Freddie Miller.
Keith is survived by his wife of 16 years, Pamela Kay (Jones) Miller; his mother Bonnie, of Dover; children Bruce, of Eastman, Ga.; Crystal, of Camden, and Christopher, of Felton; his sisters, Charlene, of Pflugerville, Tex. and Luann, of Dover; brothers, Bob, of Hartly; Danny, of Dover, and Mark; grandchildren, Zaviere, Ciara, Cadence and Jaci; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family, please contact them for details. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dover Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 29, 2019