Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bible Way Temple Church Of God
56 S Kirkwood St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-2458
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bible Way Temple Church of God In Christ
54 Kirkwood St.
Dover, DE
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Bible Way Temple Church of God In Christ
54 Kirkwood St.
Dover, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible Way Temple Church of God In Christ
54 Kirkwood St.
Dover, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Krystal Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Krystal Keshuna Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Krystal Keshuna Hall Obituary
Krystal Keshuna Hall, age 32 of Dover, transitioned from her earthly life on July 19, 2019 with family and friends at her side.

Service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at Bible Way Temple Church of God In Christ, 54 Kirkwood St., Dover. Viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Burial Ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m., with formal home going service to follow.

Interment in the Milford Community Cemetery, 850 Dupont Hwy., Milford.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Lupus Foundation of America, 101 Greenwood Ave. Suite 200, Jenkintown, PA 19046.
Published in Dover Post from July 31 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Krystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.