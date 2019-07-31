|
|
Krystal Keshuna Hall, age 32 of Dover, transitioned from her earthly life on July 19, 2019 with family and friends at her side.
Service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at Bible Way Temple Church of God In Christ, 54 Kirkwood St., Dover. Viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Burial Ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m., with formal home going service to follow.
Interment in the Milford Community Cemetery, 850 Dupont Hwy., Milford.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Lupus Foundation of America, 101 Greenwood Ave. Suite 200, Jenkintown, PA 19046.
Published in Dover Post from July 31 to Aug. 9, 2019