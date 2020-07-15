Lelia Evans White departed this earthly life on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Precious and John Thad Evans, her husband, Edward L. White, and her brothers Ernest Clarke and John R. Evans.



She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Sheridan Evans Bruce (Ronald) and Kim Evans, four grandchildren, two sisters, Marjorie Ayers and Johnnie Mae Hauser, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Lelia will be laid to rest in her native Gainesville, Florida.



Arrangements entrusted Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Ave., Gainesville, FL.

