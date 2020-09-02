I've been this great loving Lady's musical partner for over 20 plus years and I've never had a better time playing music with anyone. She was a talented singer and an equally good musician with a larger than life personality. I should know because I was a professional audio engineer for forty years working with the brightest & the best. My dear Lani, I will miss you forever and cherish the wonderful times we've spent together. Say hello to my brother & sister as Jesus welcomes you into his house. No one could have a better friend than Leilani Wall .............. NO ONE !!

Friend