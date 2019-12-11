Home

Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
View Map
Lenora P. Malone


1922 - 2019
Lenora P. Malone Obituary
Lenora P. Malone, of Wyoming, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Broadmeadows Nursing Center, Middletown. She was 97.

Lenora was born February 5, 1922 in Cumberland, Maryland to the late, Henry & Ruth(Rowan) Meleri. She relocated to Dover in 1952, and in the early 1960's she opened the Drop-A-Tot Nursery in Dover, which she ran for over 15 years. In addition to maintaining a business, Lenora was involved in several other civic activities including volunteering at the Agricultural Museum, Ladies Elks, and the Modern Maturity Center, where she was very active for many years. She was a Communicant at The Church of the Holy Cross in Dover; and in her free time, she enjoyed reading, and spending time with family and friends.

Lenora was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Malone, who passed in 1981, two brothers and two sisters.

Lenora is survived by her daughter, Patricia Naturale & husband, Ralph, of Wyoming; 2 sons, Michael F. Malone & wife, Linda, of West Chester, Pa. and William F. Malone & wife, Linda, of Park City, Utah; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at noon, Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming, Wyoming; where family and friends may gather 1 hour before. Burial will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover DE 19904. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfunrralhome.com.
Published in Dover Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 20, 2019
