Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Swain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian C. Swain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian C. Swain Obituary
It is with saddened hearts that the family of Lillian C. Swain announces her passing at the age of 93 following a brief non-covid related illness.

Lillian was retired from the State of Delaware, after 20 years with the Department of Public Instruction as an administrative secretary. She was a member of Orchard Church in Magnolia, the Round Table Club Wyoming-Camden and the Delaware Retired School Personnel Assn.

Lillian is predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Joseph E. Swain, Jr.; her parents, James Taylor Case & Lydia C. Darling Case and her brother James T. Case, Jr.
And a stepmother, Sarah Ingram Case.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Diane Swain Vreeland; son, Joseph Edward Swain, III (Debbie) and her brother, Donald Case; granddaughters, Allison M. Surguy (deceased), Jessica Marker (Doug) and Beth Jachimek (James); great grandchildren, Alexis, Bradley, Willow and Spencer, as well as numerous extended family and friends.

A private burial will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Camden. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for contributions to the scholarship program sponsored by the Round Table Club Wyoming- Camden , c/o Pat Shufelt, Treasurer, P.O. Box 185, Camden, DE 19934.

www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dover Post from May 13 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -