Loretta (Griner) Hoffman, 86, of Delmar, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury, Maryland.
She was born on February 3, 1933 in Bridgeton, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Walter and Edith Gaskill.
She was raised by her grandmother, Mary Sutton, in Bridgeton, New Jersey. Loretta was a homemaker for many years before entering the workforce as a sales associate for Benjamins, Hechts, Hutzlers and Boscovs. She also worked for Ennis Plumbing in Salisbury. Loretta loved reading, going to lunch with friends and family get-togethers. She was currently residing in Golden Meadows, where she looked forward to the monthly dinners and playing bingo. She will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul, who was loved by everyone. She also attended Laurel Nazarene Church, where she enjoyed the adult Sunday school class.
She is survived by her children, Donna (Reddish) Griner,(David Churilla), Patty Sklar (Allen), Laura Harris, Alfred Griner, Jr., and Brian Griner (Beth); grandchildren, Mark Reddish, Stacy Johnson (Chris), Paul Griner, John Griner, Brian Griner, Jr., and Jennifer Powis (Ian); great grandchildren, Ashton Johnson, Brian Griner, III, Adalynn Powis, and Autumn Powis; sister, Bessie Rasinger; sister-in-law Margaret Smith, longtime neighbor and friend, Mrs.Linda Steffy; and many relatives in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Theodore "Ted" Hoffman; grandson, Eric Reddish; son-in-law, James Harris; brother, Pete Gaskill; sister, Mary Trout; and her ex-husband, Alfred Griner Sr.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at noon at the Laurel Nazarene Church, 94 Walnut Drive, Laurel, Delaware. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
In memory of Mrs. Hoffman, contributions may be sent to Delmar Public Library, 101 N. Bi-State Blvd., Delmar, DE 19940.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in Dover Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 20, 2019